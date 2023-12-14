Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $274.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

