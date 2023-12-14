Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

FDS stock opened at $460.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $466.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.