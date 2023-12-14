Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 309,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

