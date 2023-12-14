Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.