Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 43,028 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 350,561 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,443,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 1,128,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

