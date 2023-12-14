Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

