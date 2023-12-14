Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $222.62 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

