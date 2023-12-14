Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 135.1% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

