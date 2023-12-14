Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.39 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

