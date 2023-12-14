Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

