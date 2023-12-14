QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.