QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.