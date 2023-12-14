QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 7.6 %

QDEL stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 371.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

