Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $948,057.96 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $948,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares in the company, valued at $52,549,960.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $822.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

