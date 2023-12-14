Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 7,694 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
METCB opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.