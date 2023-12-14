Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 7,694 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

METCB opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

