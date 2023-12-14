Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $857.88

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $857.88 and last traded at $856.12, with a volume of 130176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $848.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $815.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

