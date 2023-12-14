Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0941

Request (REQ) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Request has a market cap of $94.10 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,252.76 or 1.00108581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09398818 USD and is up 8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,916,394.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

