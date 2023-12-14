Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.