Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

