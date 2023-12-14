RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.