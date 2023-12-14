RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

