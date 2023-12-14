Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $25,725.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,547.84 or 1.00054349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011236 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00142422 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,163.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

