Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rollins alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.