RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

