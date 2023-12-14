RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.