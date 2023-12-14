Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 331,854 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,074,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,722,705.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

