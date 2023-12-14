Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,318 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

