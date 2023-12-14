Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 22,904 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

