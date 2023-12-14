Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

