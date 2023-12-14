Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 474,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

