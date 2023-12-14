Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

