Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

