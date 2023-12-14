Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

