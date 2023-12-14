Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

