Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 85,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Precigen by 31.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,836 shares in the company, valued at $503,138.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Featured Stories

