Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

KR stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

