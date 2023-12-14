Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 5.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

