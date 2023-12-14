Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

