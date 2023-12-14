Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $850,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. HighPeak Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

HPK opened at $13.86 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

