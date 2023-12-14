Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $923,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1 %

DKS stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.