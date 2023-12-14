Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

