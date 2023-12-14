Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 85,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares in the company, valued at $503,138.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile



Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Featured Stories

