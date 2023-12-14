Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 36.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

