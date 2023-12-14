Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises about 1.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.41% of Genesis Energy worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

