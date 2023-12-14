Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 18,545 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 5.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

