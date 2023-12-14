Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 24,427 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 144,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

