Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 35,093 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

