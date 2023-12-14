Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,506 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 260,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,588,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.