Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. HighPeak Energy makes up 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 171,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.