Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,560 shares during the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group makes up about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.66% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GENK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702 in the last three months.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

