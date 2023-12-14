Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.80. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

